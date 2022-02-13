NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

