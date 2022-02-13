NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of NetApp worth $127,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $232,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

