NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $24,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $133.23.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

