Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 163,496 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3,477.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.