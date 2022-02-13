Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $17.86 Million Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 106,328 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.