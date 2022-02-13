Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476,165 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of LifeStance Health Group worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,249,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,805,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,022,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $8.44 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

