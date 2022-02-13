Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.