Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,285 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.49% of Accuray worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,424 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 348,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter purchased 11,239 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $39,673.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.