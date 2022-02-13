Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Bentley Systems worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

