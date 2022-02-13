Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,252. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

