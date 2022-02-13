New England Asset Management Inc. Invests $237,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

NYSE GD opened at $213.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.64. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $161.57 and a twelve month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

