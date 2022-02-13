New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $99.75 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.