New England Asset Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,056,322. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.