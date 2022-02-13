New England Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.58 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

