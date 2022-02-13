New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
NYSE NJR opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.
