New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE NJR opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

