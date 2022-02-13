Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 146.0% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

