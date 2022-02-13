Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $24.39. 8,209,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

