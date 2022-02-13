Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

