Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93-10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. 8,209,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

