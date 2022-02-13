Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.26-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.30, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $24.39. 8,209,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

