Newmont Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.86 on Friday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

