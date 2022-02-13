NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,268.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.87 or 0.00778060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00222860 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011135 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022932 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

