NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.55

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and traded as low as $49.39. NEXT shares last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 925 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0322 per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.