NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Trimmed by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. NICE makes up approximately 4.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of NICE worth $149,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NICE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in NICE by 8,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 205,546 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,287,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,778,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.70.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $262.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

