Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.31% of Nielsen worth $296,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 332,160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

NYSE NLSN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.42.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

