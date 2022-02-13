Nigel K. Savory Sells 5,459 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of EPAY opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
