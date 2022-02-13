Nigel K. Savory Sells 5,459 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

