Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the January 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

