NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NMI stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NMI by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.