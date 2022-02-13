NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NMI stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Get NMI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NMI by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.