Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSR. CIBC boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.75.

NSR opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.59 million and a P/E ratio of 39.19.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

