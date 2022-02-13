NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 431,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €45.00 ($51.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

