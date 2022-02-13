NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 808,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after purchasing an additional 128,560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,325,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,960,000 after purchasing an additional 146,579 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

