NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 873,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

