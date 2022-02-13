NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

