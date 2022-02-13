NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 4,845 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 215,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $566.29 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $616.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.