Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Gap Down to $121.59

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.59, but opened at $118.23. Nucor shares last traded at $121.12, with a volume of 20,585 shares.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

