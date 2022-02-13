Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

