Nut Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,222,000. iQIYI makes up about 3.4% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in iQIYI by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

