Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.76.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after purchasing an additional 904,521 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,503 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
