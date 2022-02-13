Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

