Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
