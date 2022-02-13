Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

NID stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

