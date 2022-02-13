Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NMT opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

