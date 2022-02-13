Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

NIM stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

