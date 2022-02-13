Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.
NIM stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.30.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
