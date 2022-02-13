NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of NVEC stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. NVE has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVE (NVEC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.