NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. NVE has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVE by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NVE by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NVE by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NVE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

