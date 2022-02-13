O3Swap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.49 or 0.06895626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,204.56 or 0.99957943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

