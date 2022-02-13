Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Hits $17.15 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and $12,535.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.36 or 0.00050548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002054 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,095 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Obyte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

