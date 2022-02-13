Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 26.3% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00019600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $40.32 million and $2.82 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,313.12 or 0.99865075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00062655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002478 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00376286 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

