Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. OLO has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $484,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,015 shares of company stock worth $4,522,172.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,634,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,008,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.