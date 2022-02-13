Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE OHI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
