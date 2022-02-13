Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

