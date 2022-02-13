OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.86) to €70.00 ($80.46) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

OMVKY traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $66.41. 3,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

