OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,751 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $62,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in OneMain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in OneMain by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NYSE:OMF opened at $52.25 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

